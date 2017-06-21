Tanzania: Mother Arraigned for Burning Own Child

Kilwa — A resident of Miramba Hamlet in Kilwa District, Ms Zabibu Isaa Binamu,36, has been arraigned facing a charge of allegedly burning her son, who she accuses of stealing Sh7,000.

The mother, who is an entrepreneur from Kivinje Ward in Lindi Region, was arraigned in the District Court before principal resident magistrate Gabriel Ngaeje as the charge was read to her by public prosecutor Martin Mremi.

Reading the charge on Monday, the prosecutor alleged that on May 19 this year at 10am, the accused deliberately burned the hands of her son Abdurazaki Ally,9. He also alleged that on the same day the son, who was living with her aunt in Kivinje Ward, visited the hamlet to meet his mother.

The prosecutor further told the court that then the child was caught by the accused, had his hands tied with dry grass on which she poured paraffin and set fire to them by using a match box.

The prosecutor further alleged that the accused committed the offence under Section 169A(1) and (2) of Penal Code (Cap 16 RE 2002).

However, the accused was granted bail for looking after her child, who is hospitalised in Kinyonga Hospital, as her case was set for another mention on June 29 this year.