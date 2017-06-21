Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Company Set to Lay Off Workers to Cope With Economic Crunch

GSM Foam Ltd is set to lay off unspecified number of employees over harsh economic times.

The layoff, according to a statement circulating to social media, is as a result of the company's cutting costs and streamlining its operations.

It joins a list of many companies that have laid off its workers since the fifth government came to power.

"In a meeting that was held on May 30 this year, the company's board of directors reached a decision to cut scope of business operations and laying off some workers to cope with our new work plan," noted part of the statement.

According to the notice of retrenchment, the company will have a-two week discussion with the affected workers before the release of an official notice.