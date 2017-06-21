20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Company Set to Lay Off Workers to Cope With Economic Crunch

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

GSM Foam Ltd is set to lay off unspecified number of employees over harsh economic times.

The layoff, according to a statement circulating to social media, is as a result of the company's cutting costs and streamlining its operations.

It joins a list of many companies that have laid off its workers since the fifth government came to power.

"In a meeting that was held on May 30 this year, the company's board of directors reached a decision to cut scope of business operations and laying off some workers to cope with our new work plan," noted part of the statement.

According to the notice of retrenchment, the company will have a-two week discussion with the affected workers before the release of an official notice.

Tanzania

Nigeria's Obasanjo Hails Magufuli for Taking Action On Minerals

Retired Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Tanzanian President John Magufuli for his efforts to ensure… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.