press release

President Jacob Zuma has paid tribute to the former lawyer of late President Nelson Mandela and internationally acclaimed human rights activist, Lord Joel Joffe, who passed away on Sunday, 18 June 2017, in London, in the United Kingdom.

"We have learned with sadness the passing of one of our most respected legal minds, Lord Joel Joffe, who played a critical role during the liberation struggle for our freedom and democracy where represented political prisoners including the late father of our nation, President Nelson Mandela and other liberation icons.

On behalf of government and the people of the Republic of South Africa, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Joffe family, relatives and all in the legal fraternity across the globe," said President Zuma.

Lord Joel Joffe was part of the defence team that represented struggle heroes including, amongst others, President Mandela, Mr Walter Sisulu, Mr Govan Mbeki, Mr Raymond Mhlaba, Mr Andrew Mlangeni and Elias Motsoaledi during the famous Rivonia Trial in 1963.

The Presidency