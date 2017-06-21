20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Accepts High Court Judge's Resignation Request

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has accepted the resignation request by Judge Mwendwa Judith Malecela, the State House confirmed on Tuesday.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications indicates that Judge Malecela resignation is with effect from yesterday.

Judge Malecela becomes the third judge to quit since President Magufuli took over power in November 2015.

Other judges, who have quitted are Justice Upendo Msuya and Justice Aloysius Mujulizi.

Justice Msuya found herself under intense criticism in recent years over the way she handled drug trafficking cases.

Anti-drug crusaders said under her watch, drug traffickers clandestinely escaped justice on highly questionable grounds.

She first came in the spotlight in 2011 after she released on bail two Pakistanis, who stood trial for trafficking in 180kg of heroin worth over Sh6 billion.

The Pakistanis, Abdul Ghan Peer Bux and Shahbaz Malik, fled the country soon after they were given bail. Granting of bail is forbidden by Tanzanian law for people held with drugs exceeding Sh10 million. Her ruling generated a huge public outcry.

MPs were among the people, who voiced concern for the granting of bail to the foreigners during the MPs' one-day seminar by anti-narcotics agencies in Dodoma, August, 2011.

For his part, Justice Mujulizi found himself in trouble in December, 2014 after his name appeared on the list of individuals, who received millions of shillings that had been allegedly illegally withdrawn from the Tegeta Escrow account at BoT.

He had received the money from a shareholder of the Independent Power Tanzania Limited and owner of VIP Engineering James Rugemarila.

