Tanzania: More Must Be Done to Make Dar City Clean

editorial

The way a town or any other urban centre manages and disposes its garbage, is a good measure of how developed it is and how civilised its citizens are. Urban areas generate a lot of litter and unless it is removed promptly and safely transported to a designated dump, it pollutes the environment and becomes a health hazard.

In this score, Dar es Salaam could probably be the leader, which is a shame. Going by the large mounds of litter in gutters and everywhere in our residential areas, any steps to improve how the city manages solid waste at this time, should be supported.

As Tanzania's largest city and among the most populated in East and Central Africa, it should be exemplary. Unfortunately, it is not. Instead, we have Moshi, Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha and Tanga showing the way.

Literally, the city is choking under garbage heaps, which puts the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) and city authorities on the spot as, among other failures, regulators that are asleep on the job. Baffling is the fact that there are by-laws that make messing up the environment a punishable offence attracting fines ranging from Sh50,000 to Sh300,000.

Polluters whose misconduct attracts the ire of the council (NEMC), can cost the offender Sh1 million onwards.

Things don't have to remain that way. If Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region is listed among the cleanest municipalities in Africa, why can't Dar es Salaam try harder?

Right now, Dar es Salaam, whose population is around five million, has three or so dumpsites, including Pugu Kinyamwezi, about 40km from the city centre.

It is no wonder that cases are rife of private garbage collectors, who sometimes find it too onerous to carry out their duties, thus choosing to empty their trucks anywhere they deem convenient.

We think the best place to start is addressing the issue of culture and law enforcement.