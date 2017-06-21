Tanzania: Airtel Launches Lowest Airtime Recharge Voucher of Sh200

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania launched on Tuesday the lowest denomination of airtime recharge voucher of Sh200 as it targets low-income earners.

The new recharge voucher 'Tabasamu' will be used by Airtel prepaid customers to call or subscriber for a special bundle, which gives four minutes of calling across networks in 24 hours.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel marketing manager Anethy Muga said: "Today we are proud of introducing a very special voucher that will enable Airtel customers to communicate anytime anywhere for Sh200 only. Mobile telephony is a key component of our daily lives. Therefore, we can equate airtime to the fuel that drives our mobile communication."

"We are certain by making recharges available from as low as Sh200 Airtel is enabling potentially more than 10 million Tanzanians to stay mobile and enjoy the exciting offer," she added......