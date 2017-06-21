20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Airtel Launches Lowest Airtime Recharge Voucher of Sh200

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania launched on Tuesday the lowest denomination of airtime recharge voucher of Sh200 as it targets low-income earners.

The new recharge voucher 'Tabasamu' will be used by Airtel prepaid customers to call or subscriber for a special bundle, which gives four minutes of calling across networks in 24 hours.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel marketing manager Anethy Muga said: "Today we are proud of introducing a very special voucher that will enable Airtel customers to communicate anytime anywhere for Sh200 only. Mobile telephony is a key component of our daily lives. Therefore, we can equate airtime to the fuel that drives our mobile communication."

"We are certain by making recharges available from as low as Sh200 Airtel is enabling potentially more than 10 million Tanzanians to stay mobile and enjoy the exciting offer," she added......

Tanzania

Three Opposition MPs Approach High Court Over Suspension

Three Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) MPs have applied for a judicial review at the High Court in Dodoma to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.