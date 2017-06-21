Kenya: Ulinzi Warriors Beef Up Squad

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors have beefed up their squad with three new players in a bid to recapture Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League title.

Ulinzi's team manager, Stephen Bartilol, Tuesday said his team, which lost the league title to Kenya Ports Authority last year, has recruited Collins Ligari and Mohammed Yoyo from Mombasa's Boabab, as well as experienced Tonny Okello, formerly of KPA.

Bartitol however said the trio will be away for military training before they can join the team for league matches. "We fielded the new players last weekend and they contributed effectively to our 61-41 win over hosts KPA in Mombasa," he said.

Okello was instrumental against his former team KPA, scoring 14 points for Ulinzi Warriors.

He said Ulinzi Warriors finished their 11 first leg matches with unbeaten record to sound a warning shot to title rivals. Ulinzi Warriors were bundled out 3-0 by KPA in last year's best-of-five play-off semi-finals to relinquish the Premier League title.

KPA went on to beat Co-op Bank 3-1 in the play-off final to be declared the champions. KPA won the decisive Game Four 79-66.

Bartilol said the Eastleigh-based soldiers are keeping a close eye on Co-op Bank who are strong challengers for this year's title, having lost one match to Ulinzi Warriors in the first leg.

"KPA have lost three matches and we need to strategise on how to handle Co-op Bank in the second leg and in the play-offs to win back the crown," said Bartilol.

He said Ulinzi's Vincent Juma, who has been away, has completed military training and his presence boosted the morale of his teammates against KPA in Mombasa.