Tanzania: Dar es Salaam, Arusha Drivers to Renew Rivalry in Tanga

Dar es Salaam — Nearly Nearly two weeks before renewing their rivalry on the track, some of the country's top drivers are involved in a friendly 'war of words'.

Twenty drivers are now fine-tuning ahead of this year's Tanga Rally, the fourth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC), which roars into life on July 8.

Organised by Tanga Motor Sports Club (TMSC), the two-day event will feature elite drivers from Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro, Iringa and Tanga, according to the TMSC organising committee official, Awadh Bafadhil.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Bafadhil named the drivers as Dharam Pandya, Randeep Birdi, Raj Deere, Sameer Nahdi Shanto and Davis Mosha all from Dar es Salaam.

Also on the list are Ahmed Huwel and Himid Mbata from Iringa, Morogoro's Frank Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Kelvin Taylor and Bob Taylor; defending champion Gerald Miller of Arusha.

Arusha's Jamil Shahbhai, Gandamal, Gurpal Sandhu and Jayant Shah will also battle it out for the tile, while hosts Tanga will be represented by Said Baghozah, Twalib Hatib, Papuu, Kiraka, Shaneabbas, Ashu Barbosa, Tony John, Harjit Singh and Naeel Asher.

"Preparations for the 300-kilometres race, which will also feature a number of top Kenyan drivers, are on course," the rally organising committee official said.

He appealed to institutions and individuals for sponsorship, voicing optimism that the much anticipated rally will be more competitive and exciting than last year's event.

Miller, who sits at the top of the standing in the NRC series with 68 points, said yesterday said that he was looking forward to shine again in the anxiously awaited rally.

"I am well prepared for the two-day competition. It has been long time trying to get everything in its place and now time has come for me to focus on the competition with full commitment," he said.

While boasting on the readiness of his camp, which includes drivers with vast experience, the title-holder believes the forthcoming meet will be dominated by the Arusha--based drivers.

In response to Miller's remarks, Dharam Pandya, one of the Dar es Salaam-based drivers, said: "I am preparing to do my talking on the track."

for sponsors who can boost our event, we expect to be very competitive one," said Bafadhil.

He said currently standing of the fourth round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series, three drivers are competing for the top post while Miller is leading with 68 points and is followed by Randeep Birdi (43) and Dharam Pandya (42) points respectively.

"The two drivers target to reduce the gap despite the fact that their victory will not upset Miller at the top, but they would manage to reduce the gap," he said.

The rally is scheduled to start at Mkwabi Supermarket ahead to Mkanyageni from Pongwe before conducting special stage at Korea area.