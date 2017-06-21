20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Obasanjo Hails JPM for Taking Action On Minerals

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — Retired Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Tanzanian President John Magufuli for his efforts to ensure that Tanzania benefits from its contracts with investors.

Mr Obasanjo, who paid a courtesy call to the President at the State House on Tuesday, urged other African leaders to take a leaf from President Magufuli, when it comes to protecting the country's resources.

"Before I came to Tanzania I visited Malawi and Mozambique and I have insisted the importance of African leaders to make sure that their people benefit from contracts with investors," said Mr Obasanjo.

