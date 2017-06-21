Pastor Obadiah Musindo has missed the meaning of his vocation and sold out his soul to the devil, said Retired Anglican bishop for the Dioceses of Harare and Manicaland, Sebastian Bakare.

He was responding to utterances made by Musindo in Dangamvura during the official opening of the communication information centre by President Robert Mugabe Friday.

Musindo said Bakare was a replica of former Roman Catholic bishop Pius Ncube who was not ashamed to parade his hatred for the country's leadership in the public. That was after Bakare had condemned Zanu PF for forcing people to attend Mugabe's rally.

But Bakare came out guns blazing, saying Musindo was an attention seeker, who was singing for his supper and trying to blindfold people to forget about his tainted past.

"I don't think Musindo is the right person to condemn me to go to hell if he is well aware of his background which is known by the people of Zimbabwe. Musindo is one of the people who just arrived yesterday to join Zanu PF. I am an old member of Zanu PF and President Mugabe knows this," said Bakare.

"I will not condemn Zanu PF per se but the system which is being abused by people like Musindo. Zanu PF is a party which I was part and parcel of to liberate this country not to oppress people," said Bakare.

Bakare said he does not hate President Mugabe as said by Musindo saying "he (President) is also a citizen and child of this land".

"For him to say I hate President Mugabe he is just trying to be like a puppy barking for favours," said Bakare.

He said his role as pastor is to fight injustices and proclaim the values of the gospel.

"Where there is injustice I am not supposed to keep quiet but open my mouth. I am saying when people are forced to do things against their will as a shepherd I cannot turn a blind eye.

"When people are force marched to a meeting it's no longer the Zanu PF that I identified with in the liberation struggle. It's something else for people who are trying to capitalize on and abuse this movement. I am talking to people like Musindo," said Bakare.

Bakare said corruption in the country has reached alarming levels and individuals have been named but Musindo has never raised his voice to condemn such shameful acts because he was also "corrupt".

"Did I ever hear this guy condemning corruption? Can he open his mouth against corruption? Why? Because he is corrupt himself," said Bakare.

"If he is saying I am a replica of Pius Ncube, I better be. If Pius was a person who had the courage to stand up and speak the truth I like to be him. I wish God could give me the courage to condemn those perpetrating acts of evil," he said.

He said pastors should not be megaphones of a system that oppresses people.

"For his misdemeanours, Musindo should not hide by the name Mugabe. I know Mugabe will be annoyed that his name is being used by the likes of Musindo. They say bad things and hide behind Mugabe name. I don't think this is Mugabe but this is of their own making.

I don't think Mugabe would love to hear anything about people like Musindo," said Bakare.

The bishop said many young brilliant minds where opting to run away from the country because of "megaphones" like Musindo.

He said Zanu PF should organize such rallies on Saturdays and Sundays when everyone is free to attend.

"When you say the few shops that are providing employment close on a Friday then you are saying employment in Zimbabwe is not an issue. You are saying working in Zimbabwe is not important and yet our economy is going down day by day yet you are denying people opportunity to work and call them for a meeting," said Bakare.

"Let Musindo be a megaphone but I would want to see where he would be in 30 year time," said Bakare.