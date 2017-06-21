Uganda: Mujib Kasule Petitions FIFA, Accuses Fufa of Corruption

Photo: JB Ssenkubuge/Daily Monitor

Fufa president Moses Magogo shakes hands with Mujib Kasule.

The pain of losing out on the Fufa presidency nomination was still marked on Mujib Kasule's face on Tuesday as he announced his next step - petitioning Fifa.

"I'm not about to quit, I never quit as a player, administrator, agent, when my Proline was relegated dubiously, and I'm not about to quit now.

"I have fronted myself to fight for football and it has just started now, my voice is going to be deeper. I will fight for players. The options are many including the courts of law but we are filling a petition to Fifa first," he said.

Kasule, whose bid was halted on Monday by the Fufa Electoral Committee thus passing Magogo unopposed, says he is taking his case to the world football governing body because he feels he was "cheated" out of the race.

"I was part of the team that renewed the Fufa constitution and the electoral code in 2012 and I understand both of them very well."

"On Thursday, the electoral chairman (Sam Bakiika) called me to tell me of his intention to give me new forms, which completely disorganised my plans. The new forms required me to produce those educational forms certified yet my executive members had to travel so far to get them.

"I complained to the committee but when you're dealing with someone who is one-sided, you expect that," Kasule revealed at Tipsy Restaurant at Wandegeya.

"It is clear that the electoral commission was elected with a mission of sole candidature. I have been in Fufa and I understand the politics there as well as the relationship between these electoral officials with the Fufa president," he noted further.

Kasule also faulted the incumbent Fufa establishment of failing most of his delegates from meeting him in Kampala which frustrated his ambitions further.

"Magogo [Moses], if you cannot recognise Mujib Kasule in Ugandan football, what can you recognise? Apart from money of course," he asked.

"Some months ago, Fufa sat in Luweero and put new guidelines to fit their incumbency plans. The entire electoral process has been very biased, delegates planted in some areas."

Kasule added that he had what it takes to give Magogo a run for his money in the August race: "I'm quite sure that I was going to change the minds of many delegates if I went through the sieve and I'm quite sure the incumbent knew about it that's why he stopped me."

Some of the reasons Kasule was barred from competing was failure to notify the general secretariat at least two months before the nominations according to article 39 (4) of the FUFA Statutes.

He rebuts that Fufa shouldn't have taken his Shs9m registration fees if they knew he was caught up by that article.

Rejected Magogo vice offer

"On Sunday I received a call from Magogo pleading with me to step out of the race. He promised to give me the vice presidency slot so that I budge but I have served there before," he said.

There were efforts from Parliament on Monday to have the two parties mend fences but Kasule said they fell through because Fufa have "let down the game".

"Magogo is not my enemy but I have a problem with the presidency. There is corruption in Uganda but the one at Fufa stinks. The Fufa job is the only job I know in the entire world that doesn't pay but makes you extremely rich."

He ruled out going to local courts for an injunction on the general assembly in Masindi in August stressing he is going to use football ways to solve the problems in Ugandan football - even if it takes years to achieve his target.