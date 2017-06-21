Tanzania: Opposition Seeks Judicial Review in Mdee, Bulaya, Mnyika Suspensions

The opposition bench has said it is seeking a judicial review with a view to be allowed to challenge the Parliament in court over its (the Parliament's) decision to suspend its three legislators.

The opposition chief whip, Mr Tundu Lissu, said here yesterday that he has already applied for a judicial review at the High Court here (in Dodoma), seeking to be granted a go-ahead to challenge the way the way the Parliament handled the suspensions of Ms Halima Mdee (Chadema - Kawe), Esther Bulaya (Chadema - Bunda) and John Mnyika (Chadema - Kibamba).

Going by Article 100 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, debate in Parliament cannot be questioned by any organ within the country. The article in question reads: "There shall be freedom of opinion, debate and procedure of business in the National Assembly, and that freedom shall not be breached or questioned by any organ in the United Republic or in any court or elsewhere outside the National Assembly".

But the opposition understands the constitutional provision well and that is why it has decided to go through the judicial review process.

"The judicial review process allows the High Court to determine even on issues of administration even in other pillars of government. The law requires the court to give us a go ahead (or even reject our plea) within 20 days and basing on what will come out of that process, we will proceed accordingly," said Mr Lissu.

On Monday, June 5, the ruling party-dominated House voted to suspend Ms Mdee and Ms Bulaya after a motion by the chairman of a Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, Capt. (retired) George Mkuchika, found them guilty of acting in a manner that was disrespecting the Speaker during a debate on Minerals and Energy Ministry Budget on Friday, June 2.

Mr Mkuchika's committee recommended that the two be barred from taking part in parliamentary proceedings for the remaining 25 days of the ongoing session as well as the next session, slated for September, 2017.

However, as soon as the motion had received the backing of the ruling-party side of the House, Ms Juliana Shonza (CCM - Songwe Special Seats) stood up with a private motion, seeking to extend the suspension to two complete sessions plus the ongoing one, suggesting that the two will remain suspended until February, 2018.

The move was easily endorsed.

But according to Mr Lissu, the Parliamentary Standing Orders are quite clear on the size of punishment that can be issued to any MP.

"From what I know, it is between five and 20 days depending on the frequency that one has been involved in offending the orders... .what has been issued to Ms Mdee and Ms Bulaya appears nowhere in the Standing Orders," he said.

As for Mr Mnyika, he said, what the Speaker should have done was to tell him (Mnyika) to go out of the debating chamber on that day alone and everything would have ended there.

"This is why we are also seeking the court to give us a go ahead so we can challenge the seven days suspension on Mnyika as well," he said, noting however that the Kibamba legislator's suspension is completed and he is free to come and take part in ongoing parliamentary sessions.

Mr Lissu believes the entire process of punishing the two legislators was pre-arranged, noting that that was why the George Mkuchita committee had no time of waiting for the accused even if every MP was aware that during the time they there were meant to report to the committee to hear the accounts against them, the two were in Kilimanjaro where they joined their fellow Chadema members at the funeral of the late Philemon Ndesamburo.

"Besides, from what the Speaker said on June 2, it was obvious that the committee sat only to determine the 'right' punishment and not to debate on whether they deserved to punished or not.

The two went into the Speaker's back books on June 2 when Kibamba Member of Parliament, John Mnyika (Chadema) stood to give a 'Point of Order' over allegations aired by Mr Livingstone Lusinde (Mtera - CCM) on that day that the opposition was shielding 'thieves of Tanzania's minerals' in the House.

Mr Lusinde had alleged that the opposition was shielding mineral thieves but a voice was also heard from the floor, alleging that 'Mnyika is a thief'.

Mnyika insisted that the Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, should take action against the one who had uttered the words. However, the Speaker said he was not aware of the words and that they (the words) had not been recorded in the Hansard. This resulted into a time of verbal exchanges between Mnyika and the Speaker.

Mr Ndugai then ordered Sergeants at arms to take Mnyika out of the debating chamber.

That was how Ms Bulaya and Ms Mdee found themselves becoming part of the case.

The former reportedly stood and induced the entire opposition bench to leave the debating chamber in protest of the Speaker's evicting of Mr Mnyika while the latter was accused of preventing the Sergeant at arms from evicting Mr Mnyika. Finally, all opposition MPs walked out, forcing the Speaker to present the case to Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee.