20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Parliament Endorses Sh31.7 Trillion Budget By 73%

The Parliament has endorsed the Sh31.7 trillion budget for the financial year 2017/18 with 73 per cent of Members of Parliament approving it.

Announcing the results in Parliament yesterday, Clerk of the Parliament, Dr Thomas Kashilila, said 356 MPs took part in the vote.

He said since the Speaker did not vote, it meant 355 MPs took part in the actual voting exercise.

"The results show that, while 260 MPs (73 per cent) voted in favour of it, 95 voted against it," said Dr Kashilila.

As soon as the budget was approved, the House also approved the Appropriation Bill, 2017, which enables the government to use budget funds from the Consolidated Fund.

