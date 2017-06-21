Kenya: Sh221 Million Sports Betting Winner Clears Helb Loan

The Sh221 million SportPesa mega jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, on Friday paid a lumpsum to clear his higher education loan.

Mr Abisai made a one-off payment of Sh256,000 to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and was awarded an undergraduate clearance certificate.

He had benefited from the loan while studying at the University of Nairobi.

"I made the decision to pay off this loan as a show of responsibility for the funds I was given while I was at university and also to enable other deserving students to access Helb loans," said Mr Abisai.

Mr Abisai won the jackpot in May.

Helb chief executive officer Charles Ringera said the board was committed to recovering outstanding loans to sustain the current students in school.

"Helb is also aggressively sourcing for external funds from various financial institutions," said Mr Ringera.