Kenya: Slow Activity in KPL Transfer Period as Clubs Remain Quiet

SportPesa Premier League clubs are faced with a severe cash crunch as demonstrated by the slow purchases made in the current transfer window which will close on June 30.

With less than ten days left, no major signing has been reported by any of the 18 top flight clubs, and the situation seems to have been made worse by the recent departure of broadcast sponsors SuperSport.

A quick look at the behaviours of the KPL clubs reveals a worrying trend, as most have now opted to promote players from the junior teams, acquire them on loan or recruit free agents cheaply as opposed to spending the cash for experienced quality players.

KPL top dogs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who were previously known for frivolous spending during this period, are yet to make any major additions to their squad.

Ingwe have only made four signings so far: midfielder Victor Majid from Chemelil Sugar and Musa Mudde from Bandari who join Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito and Burundian forward Alexis Kitenge whose captures were completed early last week. The club is also reported to be in talks with former players Mike Khamati and Kepha Aswani in to have them rejoin in separate loan deals from Tusker and Nakumatt respectively.

K'Ogalo have been particularly quiet in this period even as they parted ways with combative midfielder Collins "Gattuso" Okoth and loaned out defensive midfielder Teddy Osok to lower tier side KCB.

SLOW ACTIVITY

Sofapaka, who were also previously revered for spending big in such occasions, have reinforced their squad with 13 new players, including veteran midfielder Hillary Echesa from Chemelil Sugar, his team mate Willis Ouma, Kakamega Homeboyz defender Abdulatiff Omar, Thika United striker Timothy Luda and former Western Stima defender Wesley Onguso.

Even reigning champions Tusker and GOtv Shield runners up Ulinzi Stars, who are battling for this year's league title, have shied away from lavish spending. Tusker have signed David Mwangi from Mathare United and acquired winger Paul Odhiambo from Sofapaka on a Bosman.