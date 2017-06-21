About 100 young recently qualified medical doctors and pharmacists are unable to find employment in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC Youth League in KZN revealed on Tuesday.

The Youth League said it was their considered view that having unemployed doctors does not make sense in a country where the National Development Plan indicates such a shortage of doctors.

"The realisation of the National Health Insurance Scheme will require sufficient doctors in order for quality healthcare to be provided to all our people," the league said.

The league said it will ensure that the unemployed doctors are placed in hospitals in the next two months.

ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo told News24 that they met with the doctors' representative two days ago.

Resolution

The league has also approached the provincial department of health to begin a process that will see the matter resolved to the satisfaction of all involved.

"We have also liaised with the department which has agreed with us that they'll ensure that the doctors are placed," Sabelo said.

He said the league will be seeking weekly reports on the matter and "we give ourselves two months to ensure that it happens.

"The Youth League will be meeting with all affected young people in order to champion their placement into different health institutions across the province," said the ANCYL.

The organisation is confident that this matter will be resolved and that these much needed doctors will be placed into different communities who will benefit from their skills set, Sabelo said.

ANCYL provincial spokesperson Mandla Shange also told News24 that they also received a number of complaints on Tuesday from the broader health sector which included pharmacists.

"We are trying to make arrangements for next week to meet with all affected parties," Shange said.

The department was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance in KZN called for the dismissal of Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo following the recent findings of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into oncology crisis in the province.

The 68-page report found that Dhlomo and his department "violated the rights of cancer patients to have access to treatment".

DA KZN health spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka told journalists on Monday that the report came after the DA requested that the SAHRC investigate a series of complaints sent to them leading up to February 2016.

The commission found that the health department, both nationally and KZN, failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in KZN.

News24