Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in different countries commemorated Martyrs Day, June 20, with patriotic zeal.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Nairobi, Kenya, Milano, Italy, Chicago and its environs, US, as well as Tel Aviv, Israel, commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil and with artistic performances and other activities in memory of the fallen heroes.

At the commemorative event conducted in Nairobi, the participants expressed resolve to live up to expectations in the effort to build a prosperous nation in which its citizens live in peace and harmony.

In the same vein, the Eritrean nationals residing in Chicago commemorated the Martyrs Day with candle vigil and programs depicting the Martyrs Day.

The participants explained that the support of families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen and they contributed 34,560 USD in support of 48 families of martyrs.

It was also reported that the Eritrean nationals in Chicago from 2004 to 2017 have contributed 231,116 USD towards martyrs trust.

At the commemorative event in Tel Aviv, the advisor at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe said that the commemoration day is a reminder for renewing pledge for increasing participation in the effort to ensure social justice and build a nation in which peace and stability prevails.

The "Finote Semaetat" association donated 10 thousand Israeli currency (Shekel) in support of 30 families of martyrs.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Milano also commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal. They also contributed 15 thousand Euros towards martyrs trust.