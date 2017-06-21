Eritrea: Commemoration of Martyrs Day At Patriots Cemetery

Asmara — Eritreans at home and abroad solemnly commemorated Martyrs Day today following the candle light vigil held in Asmara and several other cities in the country yesterday evening.

The commemorative event today was conducted at Martyrs Cemetery here in the capital in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, senior PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and thousands of citizens.

President Isaias; Mr. Al Amin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ; General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Forces; Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael, President of the NUEW; and, Major General Osman Aweliai, Governor of the Central region, laid wreaths at the Patriots Cemetery.

In his keynote speech, President Isaias pointed out that one of the significant attributes of the commemoration was the transfer of the noble values of our Martyrs to successive generations. President Isaias further stressed that we can only honour our Martyrs by, at the minimum, upholding our pledge to fulfill their trust and diligently toil to develop the country for which they have paid with their precious lives

The commemorative event was highlighted with artistic performances depicting the glorious legacy of the Martyrs and the steadfastness of the entire Eritrean people.