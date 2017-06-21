20 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commemoration of Martyrs Day At Patriots Cemetery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritreans at home and abroad solemnly commemorated Martyrs Day today following the candle light vigil held in Asmara and several other cities in the country yesterday evening.

The commemorative event today was conducted at Martyrs Cemetery here in the capital in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, senior PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and thousands of citizens.

President Isaias; Mr. Al Amin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ; General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Forces; Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael, President of the NUEW; and, Major General Osman Aweliai, Governor of the Central region, laid wreaths at the Patriots Cemetery.

In his keynote speech, President Isaias pointed out that one of the significant attributes of the commemoration was the transfer of the noble values of our Martyrs to successive generations. President Isaias further stressed that we can only honour our Martyrs by, at the minimum, upholding our pledge to fulfill their trust and diligently toil to develop the country for which they have paid with their precious lives

The commemorative event was highlighted with artistic performances depicting the glorious legacy of the Martyrs and the steadfastness of the entire Eritrean people.

Eritrea

UN, AU Call for Restraint Along Eritrea-Djibouti Border

The U.N. Security Council is calling on Eritrea and Djibouti to peacefully resolve a land dispute along their border. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.