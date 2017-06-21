20 June 2017

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Mourns Lamu Boat Tragedy Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned 10 people who perished in a boat accident in Lamu County today.

In his message of condolence to the families, relatives and friends of the 10 victims of the boat tragedy, President Kenyatta said it was particularly sad that the incident occurred at a time when majority of the people in the area are observing the holy month of Ramadhan.

The President wished quick recovery to those who were rescued and are admitted at King Fahd Hospital in Lamu.

The boat which was ferrying 22 people and building materials from Ndau Islands to Lamu, capsized at Mkanda Channel as a result of high tides.

The President urged all Kenyans to continue praying for the mercies of God to deliver the nation from such tragedies especially during this month when Muslims are fulfilling their religious obligation.

