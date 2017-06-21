Nairobi — The government has declared Monday a public holiday for the Idd-Ul-Fitr celebrations observed by Muslims.

In a special gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery stated that this will allow for the marking of the end of Ramadhan.

"It is notified for general information that Monday 26th June 2017 will be observed as a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr Day pursuant to section 3 of the Public Holidays Act," he stated.

Idd-Ul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and prayer.

Many Muslims will attend communal prayers, listen to a sermon and give charity in the form of food.