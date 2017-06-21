South Africa: The Public Protector Cannot Order the Amendment of the Constitution

analysis

The report by the Public Protector on the failure of the government to recover more than R1-billion from Absa for a "lifeboat" granted to Bankcorp during the apartheid era by the South African Reserve Bank shines a light on the way the then Reserve Bank used public money to protect Bankorp - one of the poster children for white Afrikaner empowerment - in order to rescue that company from collapse. However, the report also raises some uncomfortable questions about the legal knowledge and competence of the Public Protector.

A few months before I was supposed to start my university studies, my father ordered me to put on my pinstriped grey suit (which I had worn for the first time to my confirmation in the Dutch Reformed Church a year earlier) and took me to the local Volkskas branch in the town then still called Pietersburg (now Polokwane). We needed to obtain a study loan from Volkskas because without it I would not have been able to afford to go to university.

Volkskas granted me the loan, which was renewed every year until I completed my LLB studies. This it did on the strength of the signature of my father, who...