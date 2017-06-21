Somalia: Nine Killed in Wadajir Suicide Bombing

At least 9 people were confirmed dead on Tuesday were confirmed dead after a suicide bomber detonated a VBIED targeeting the administrative headquarters of Wadajir district.

The District Commissioner Wadajir and his deputies were meeting at the time of explosion. Police confirmed to Radio Dalsan that the DC was safely evacuated from the headquarters.

It is feared that among dead were Eid Ul Fitr shoppers at a close by market. Similar attacks in the past have been claimed by militant group Alshabaab.