Kenya: KTB in Sh20 Million Boost for Global Field and Track Event

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on Tuesday unveiled Sh20 million sponsorship for World Under-18 Athletics Championships planned for July 12-16 at Kasarani.

Speaking in Nairobi during unveiling of the sponsorship, KTB's chief executive officer, Betty Radier, said besides the cash donation, the organisation's partnership with the World Under-18 Championship's Local Organising Committee (LOC) will see KTB engage in activation of the event in and outside Kenya in what is aimed at publicising the event.

Radier said with Kenya hosting close to 3,000 athletes from more than 130 countries, it will be a great opportunity to showcase the best that the country has to offer for a global audience, what with more than 300 journalists from local and international media attending the event.

Radier said KTB will come up with activities to promote the event at selected shopping malls in the country where people will get to win sponsored tours to some of Kenya's best tourism sites a through raffles or competitions.

Radier said KTB will also engage local elite athletes in promotional activities to put Kenya on the world map ahead of the youth championships.

"We talk about safaris in Kenya and athletes but our runners must start from somewhere and they need to be encouraged. That is why we are bringing them on board," Radier said while handing over the sponsorship cheque to World Under-18 CEO Mwangi Muthee at KTB offices in Nairobi.

Radier said KTB would also engage visiting teams and journalists during the youth event to get to tour Kenya's national parks so as to experience the best of the country.

She said KTB was determined to support the growth of talent in sport, adding that they have already held promotional activities at major marathons around the world, among them London, New York and Berlin to sell Kenya as a sports tourism destination.

Also present were KTB secretary Allan Njoroge, director of marketing Jacinta Nzioka and director of communication Wausi Walya.

Muthee said KTB has the capacity to help sell the event in a variety of ways other than just being one of the title sponsors.

"We are proud to partner with the Kenya Tourism Board," said Muthee, adding that preparations are in high gear and urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to support Team Kenya. The team of 59 entered residential training on Sunday in Nairobi ahead of the youth championships.

Kenya topped the medals table during the inaugural 1999 and 2009 and will be aiming to do it again as the country hosts its first global track and field event.

It will be the final edition of the World Under-18 Championships as the focus will shift towards driving regional and continental competitions.