20 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NCLeadership Renews Commends Govt Position in the Gulf Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Congress Party's leadership Bureau in a meeting that ended in the small hours of Tuesday, presided over by Deputy Chair of the Party, Ibrahim Mahmoud, renewed its full support and commended the government position toward the current Gulf Crisis, a position based on non-siding with any side, on neutrality and on a call for reform and conciliation among the different groups.

The Bureau listened to a detailed report from the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Atta Al Manan Bakheet on the situation in the country and the relations with the United States of America.

The Secretary for Media Yassir Yusuf, has pointed out in a statement that the meeting has renewed its support for the efforts exerted by the parties that adopt working with the Americans for a final revocation of the sanctions imposed on the country.

Sudan

Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern State

The Armed forces have issued a statement announcing the crash of a military helicopter, MIG17, on Tuesday the 20th 2017,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.