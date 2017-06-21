Sudan: NCLeadership Renews Commends Govt Position in the Gulf Crisis

Khartoum — The National Congress Party's leadership Bureau in a meeting that ended in the small hours of Tuesday, presided over by Deputy Chair of the Party, Ibrahim Mahmoud, renewed its full support and commended the government position toward the current Gulf Crisis, a position based on non-siding with any side, on neutrality and on a call for reform and conciliation among the different groups.

The Bureau listened to a detailed report from the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Atta Al Manan Bakheet on the situation in the country and the relations with the United States of America.

The Secretary for Media Yassir Yusuf, has pointed out in a statement that the meeting has renewed its support for the efforts exerted by the parties that adopt working with the Americans for a final revocation of the sanctions imposed on the country.