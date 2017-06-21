20 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Condemns Van Attack in London's Finsbury Park Community

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday expressed its strong condemnation for the vehicle crashing onto people coming out of Finsbury Park mosque in London on June the 18th.

The attack targetted group of Muslim worshipers who came out of the mosque after performing the tarawih prayer, leaving many victims dead and injured.

The Ministry has described the attack as a crime that is contradicting all human and religious values.

The ministry in a statement it issued expressed its sympathy and support for the victims of the aggression, and its support and backing for the people and government of the United Kingdom.

It said this incident was a criminal act which showed that terrorism has no religion and that this was a hand that tried to terrorize al innocent people and mar with the lives of innocent people through acts of terror and fear and sowing the seeds of sedition and division among followers of the different faith in the same homeland.

The ministry expressed its full solidarity and support and backing for the British government and for any measures it takes to preserve the life and the security and peace of the people.

The statement also called on the international community to double efforts for and cooperation with others to counter those terrorist and criminal activities.

