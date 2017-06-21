20 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of Public Prosecution Affirms its Full Independence

Khartoum — Chairman of the Public Prosecution, Hisham-Eddin Osman, said that the Public Prosecution Act, which was issued through a provisional decree of the President of the Republic and ratified by the National Assembly, has affirmed independence of the Public Prosecution from the executive and legislative authorities

He said in a statement to SUNA that the Public Prosecution Act has given the Public Prosecution all the powers and jurisdictions that enable it to carry out its constitutional and legal duties for realizing justice and protecting the rights and freedoms.

Hisham-Eddin pointed out that the amendments in the Public Prosecution Act have related to the jurisdiction of the Public Prosecution's Higher Council, the coordination between the judicial organs and the law application organs. removing the obstacles facing the criminal justice in the pre-trial stage, the jurisdiction of the Public Prosecution in combating the crimes of corruption, illegal and suspected gain, terrorism funding, narcotics, the protection of children, human trafficking and all crimes in coordination with other organs.

He said that the amendments in the Public Prosecution Act also included the jurisdiction of the Attorney General in establishing prosecutions.

