Sudan: The Iftar of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Launched

Khartoum — The annual Iftar thrown by the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salaman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saood, was launched here by the Consular Ahmed Ogail, to cover at least 4000 families all over the Sudan.

Ogail was quoted by the Saudi news agency as saying that the custodian of the two Holy mosques sent his congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan to the Sudanese Muslim people.

He said the iftar is being observed each year by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques who sent breakfast or iftar to Muslims indifferent areas of the country and that the distribution is organized and masterminded by the religious attaché to the Sudan.