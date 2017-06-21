21 June 2017

Nigerian Coach, Kelechi Emeteole, Is Dead

One of the respected coaches on the domestic scene, Kelechi Emeteole, is dead.

The former Heartland coach died in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, in an Indian hospital after battling with cancer of the throat, which has seen him bedridden for over six months

Emeteole, up until his death, had difficulties in breathing and swallowing and had a pipe inserted in his throat to aid him.

He passed on before a corrective surgery could be performed on him, a family friend and media officer of Heartland, Solomon Onu, told PREMIUM TIMES.

"Kelechi Emeteole has passed on," Onu confirmed.

"Just spoke with his wife. I woke up to see 13 missed calls and quickly grabbed the phone

"The wife broke the bad news and I'm devastated

"I spoke to the wife on Monday and she even called me back through WhatsApp video call. I saw coach on a bed receiving a drip getting ready for the surgery to remove the pipe on his neck. He waved at me, little did I know it was a sad goodbye wave."

The 'Caterpillar' as he was popularly known during his days in the national team, managed top teams like Heartland FC, Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi in the Nigeria Premier League before his death.

