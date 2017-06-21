Rwanda: Debutants Tamil Lions Off to Good Start in Computer Point T20

Newly established Tamil Lions cricket club kicked off their campaign in Computer Point T20 taking on giants Telugu Royals in the first game of the tournament on Sunday at Kicukiro cricket ground.

Their batter Rogers Olipa singlehandedly made 78 runs off 46 balls and guided his team to victory just three months ago after their formation.

Tamil lions won the toss and batted first setting a remarkable target of 152 runs with a loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Within the first 5 overs, Rogers' impact was being felt.

He powered his team with 35 runs in the first 5 overs of the game which increased instability in their opponents and added impetus and order in Tamil Lions, leading them to their first victory.

In the second inning, Telugu Royals, through their first batter Eric Ndangamyambi, came well determined to chase the target set by Tamil Lions but it was all in vein as they found a well-organised side as they put 148 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Eric Ndangamyambi proved a threat to Lions with his 3 sixes but that was not good enough.

The 24 year Rwanda international cricket made 43 runs off 33 balls and was ably supported by Pankaj Vekaria who managed to score 39 runs off 21 balls.

In the other game, Challengers cricket club also showed why they are the vanguard of cricket in Rwanda as they walloped Vikings cricket club by a big margin of 20 runs.

It was Sughasis that steered his team to victory after he scored 48 runs off 41balls.