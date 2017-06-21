Kenya: Ruto Dismisses Nasa on KDF Rigging Claims

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

National Super Alliance co-principals Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi address the media at Capitol Hill Square in Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday refuted opposition claims his party was using the military to rig upcoming elections.

At a rally in Embakasi East in Nairobi, Mr Ruto instead accused the Opposition of creating "unnecessary noise" around elections to scare people from taking part.

"I hear them claim we want to rig. I want them to be ready, as everyone else is, for elections on August 8," he told a rally organised by his Jubilee Party at Tassia Grounds.

"They always complain. They complained about (IEBC) commissioners. They complained of BVR. They complained of ballot papers. Now they are complaining the military is helping us to rig.

"They have no agenda to sell. They have no track record and they know they cannot win an election so they keep creating excuses," Mr Ruto said.

ILLEGAL SUPPORT

The Deputy President was responding to claims made earlier by National Super Alliance (Nasa) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga that security agencies were helping the ruling Jubilee Party to rig elections and stay in power.

Mr Odinga did not provide further evidence but has also claimed the Jubilee Party was profiting from illegal support from civil servants and security agencies.

His Nasa outfit last week threatened to sue civil servants who show up at Jubilee campaigns and wanted to stop the government from marketing its successes during the campaign period.

Mr Ruto, though, termed all that as desperations by an opposition grouping afraid to compete.

"We want our friends to prepare for elections and stop making unnecessary noise," he said.