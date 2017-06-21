South Africa: Gauteng Health Strengthens Partnership With Private Sector in Key Areas

press release

The Gauteng Department of Health Executive Management Committee held a meeting yesterday to discuss measures on how to strengthen partnerships with private sector and also the industrial action by Forensic Pathology officers (FPOs). In this meeting it was decided that the Department will reduce backlogs in surgical operations through a partnership with private sector and decrease waiting times for operations.

With regard to payment of suppliers the management decided to do away with quotations system over the next six months in favour of a transversal list of suppliers from which hospitals and clinics will order from as part of the commitment to the open Tender System of the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The dispute with FPOs remains a concern and negotiations are at an advanced stage to end the industrial action which has affected services at Gauteng state mortuaries. Tomorrow, Wednesday 20 June 2017, a special Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council (PHSDSBC) is expected to sit to discuss all concerns of the FPO's in Pretoria. Senior Management of the Department will tomorrow also meet with representatives of the FPOs to discuss the offer to improve conditions of service that are on the table at the PHSDSBC and being implemented.

The FPOs concerns are ranging from resumption of counselling and debriefing sessions; supply of critical equipment and protective clothing; implementation of the danger allowance for qualifying employees; and reversal of the Occupational Specific Dispensation (OSD) remuneration scales to pre-OSD salary scales which happen to give better net salaries. The negotiations will also encompass the introduction of dissecting allowance with effect from 1st April 2017 as follows:

FPOs will be authorised to perform dissecting work under the direct supervision and direction of the responsible pathologist or medical officer; and

To pay a provisional dissecting allowance to the FPOs while parties at the PHSDSBC negotiate and conclude a sustainable model for professionalisation and career pathing within six months after attaining majority signature.

"We express our condolences to the bereaved families and greatly regret the inconvenience and suffering they have endured because of the work-to-rule action, that caused delays in releasing the remains of their loved ones," said MEC Gwen Ramokogopa.

"Furthermore, I appeal to the Forensic Pathology officers to suspend their work-to-rule action and serve the public in this essential area," added MEC Ramokgopa.

Issued by: Gauteng Health