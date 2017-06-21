Sudan: 'UNAMID Helps Darfuris Receive Services' - U.S. Envoy

Golo / El Fasher — The United States Chargé d'Affaires in Sudan is in the capital of North Darfur to assess and discuss the security situation in the state. "The presence of Unamid in Golo will help people receive a better provision of services."

Stephen Koutsis arrived on Sunday for a four-day visit that includes meetings with the Deputy Governor of North Darfur, academics, members of civil society, and notables of native administrations.

With the criminal prosecutor of Darfur, Koutsis plans to discuss regional, security, humanitarian and legal aspects of North Darfur.

He told the press that the security situation in Darfur is "an obstacle for those wishing to return to their homes". He called for the need of trust by those wishing to return, in the abilities of the Sudanese government security agencies to protect them from militia attacks.

US Chargé d'Affaires Koutsis as he celebrates World Refugee Day 2017 in El Nimir camp in Ed Daein, East Darfur

Koutsis went to Golo in Jebel Marra to visit USAID water management projects and speak with the locality commissioner as well as community leaders. "They told me of their desire for a lasting peace and more basic services in the region," his statement through the US Embassy in Khartoum reads.

"We also visited the local hospital which, despite the challenges it faces, receives patients from throughout the locality. The hospital is able to treat severe malnutrition with complications thanks to the intervention of another US NGO. Moreover, it is the only hospital serving the area and severe medical cases including maternity emergencies must be evacuated to Zalingei, up to six hours away."

Koutsis added that "it is clear that a Unamid presence will help to give the people of the Golo region better provision of services and provide a measure of security for humanitarian action."