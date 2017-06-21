Sudan: Children Missing After Attack in North Darfur

Tawila — A number of people were wounded and four children went missing at Hashaba in Tawila locality on Sunday evening.

Armed men in two vehicles opened fire on people near Hashaba, five kilometres south of Tabit in the area known as East Jebel Marra. An unknown number of people sustained injuries, but at least two people were seriously injured. They have been transferred to the hospital in El Fasher.

Four children went missing during the attack, witnesses told this station. "People fled the gunfire to the nearby valleys and forests."

The attackers stole livestock and property, a witness said.