Cameroon: Redouble Transparent Management Efforts

opinion

Improvement in public spending and accountability are critical for Cameroon to attain its dream target of emergence. All these and many other management components are embodied in what experts refer to as Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA).This concept or programme so to say was launched in 2001 and is piloted by a medley of international organisations having as aim to cleanse the public finance system of mismanagement. The improvement of public finance management therefore remains a key objective of international assistance to Cameroon. The World Bank, the IMF, DFID, SECO and MAEE have all joined in a Donor Platform to support the Government in this area. The objective, it should be recalled, is to undertake a broad review of public financial management policies, institutions and performance and provide guidance for strengthening them to foster the development of Cameroon. PEFA encompasses the public expenditure review, the Country Financial Accountability Assessment and the Country Procurement Assessment Report- three components of public sector analytical work. Authorities of the Ministry of Finance have so far expressed concerned on the way public finance is being managed considering the nefarious consequences already registered. Two years back while chairing the inter-ministerial steering committee session on how to better manage State, funds, Finance Minister, Alamine Ousmane Mey, underscored the importance of efficient and transparent management. In effect, Cameroon's public sector has for years grappled with the irking consequences of poor management of its resources. As fate would have it, the more there is talk about poor management, the more the situation seems to be aggravating. The Yaounde confab of international experts will be considered fruitless if it doesn't produce stopgap measures and streamline palpable guidelines to transparent management. From every indication and Finance Minister has been hammering the fact, there is need for constant orientation on the management of public finances. This entails constant checks on misallocation of funds, embezzlements and unnecessary missions among others, ills that have eaten deep into the fabric of the country's management system. The country's economic growth depends so much on the wise spending of its resources.