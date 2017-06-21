Rwanda: Michael Ross to Headline Summer Beach Fest 2017

Ugandan musician Michael Ross Kakooza will headline the Summer Beach festival scheduled to take place in Musanze and Rubavu districts.

The 35-year-old artiste is known for songs such as Show Me Your Dance, Gimme A Chance, Nze Akwagala,

It's Over Now, Dream Gal to mention but a few.

The three-day event will run from July 1 - July 3.

It will also feature a lineup of performers such as local artistes Asinah Erra and Khalidy, Yung Mulo, Kent and Flosso aka Voltage Music from Uganda, Kebby Boy of Burundi and DR Congo's Wanny S King. Joining an already exciting array of artistes are celebrated Rwandan DJs Toxxyk, Africano, Pyfo and Phil Peter.

The 'We Are One Summer Beach Fest' is organised by Promo Afrika and this year's edition will be held under the theme: 'We Are One.'

It will kick off at Red Rocks in Musanze. The next day, the festival will be held at Akeza before the climax on July 3 at Lake Kivu Serena Hotel.

Since 2013, the festival has been attracting music lovers from different countries, where the organisers invite popular local and regional artistes to perform.

Last year's edition was headlined by Ugandan diva Sheebah Karungi.