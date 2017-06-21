20 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Transfer of IEBC Staff Not Business of Political Parties, Court Told

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has defended itself over the appointment and deployment of Constituency and County Returning Officers without consulting key players.

The polls body told Judge George Odunga Tuesday that being an independent body, it has the powers to unilaterally recruit, deploy, transfer and promote its staff members.

"The Commission can deploy or transfer its staff members in accordance with its human resource and administration policies and procedure manuals," lawyer Mahammud Jabane said.

The Opposition alliance, NASA, has accused the Commission of unilaterally deploying and recruiting Returning Officers without consulting key parties in a case that is before court.

The Jubilee Party has on the other hand opposed the case and urged the court to dismiss it.

Secretary General Raphael Tuju says in an affidavit filed in court that it is not possible for IEBC to consult all political parties every time it deems fit to transfer and reassign duties of its Returning Officers.

