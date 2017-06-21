Rwanda Eyes Chinese Tourism Market

Beijing — Rwanda has taken its push to increase tourist arrivals and income from China. The country was one of the 50 countries that took part in the three-day Beijing International Fair for Trade and Services and Beijing International Tourism Expo 2017 in Beijing, China last week.

Speaking at the event, Virgile Rwanyagatare, the counselor at Rwanda's mission to China, said the exhibition presented an opportunity to market and open up Rwanda's tourism sector to the Chinese market. Rwanda and Ivory Coast were the only African countries at the fair.

"Visitors to Rwanda's stall were impressed by our tourist sites and attractions, as well as products such as crafts, coffee and tea," Rwanyagatare told The New Times on the sidelines of the expo.

The official added that the exhibition was also a platform for Chinese businessmen who want to invest in Rwanda's tourism industry to get information and network.

"Rwanda's tourism sector still needs investment in infrastructure such as roads and airports, hotel facilities and other complementary services," he said.

Rwanyagatare said many Chinese nationals have expressed willingness to attend this year's 'Kwita Izina' (the gorilla-naming ceremony), which is Rwanda's flagship tourism activity that takes place every year in September.

He said Rwanda gained valuable tips on how to develop its tourism sector by exchanging ideas with other participating countries.

Bangladeshi firm coming

Meanwhile, Rwanda has been hailed as a "beautiful and peaceful country with hospitable people".

Dhusor Ahamed, the Managing Director of Bangladesh International Tourism Services, who visited the country in 2014, promised to set up a tour and travel services company in the country.

"Rwanda is a business friendly country and is corruption free," Ahamed added.