21 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Triathlon Federation Looks to Spur Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The Rwanda Triathlon Federation (RTF) has is laying out concrete strategies to use the sport to promote tourism industry in the country.

RTF president Alexis Mbaraga said that triathlon has potential to attract many foreign tourists to Rwanda, adding "that is why we are going to devise a strategic plan that includes organising both local and international competitions that will attract tourists to Rwanda".

Rwanda will host the first Zone Four Triathlon event in August and the tournament is set to attract participants from many regional countries.

This year, the federation organized its first edition of Genocide memorial tournament that took place in Karongi with Timamu Hategekimana emerging the winner in the men category with 1 hour and 24 minutes, with Marcel Ngabonziza finishing second with 1 hour and 29 minutes. Isiaka Irankunda and Faradji Maniragaba tied in the third place after each clocked 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Hanain Uwineza was the only female participant and she finished the race posting 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Triathlon is a multiple-stage sport that involves competition in three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines namely, swimming, bike racing and running in immediate succession over various distances.

Rwanda

President Kagame Winds Up Zambia Visit

President Paul Kagame yesterday returned from Zambia after a two-day state visit. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.