Rwanda: Triathlon Federation Looks to Spur Tourism

The Rwanda Triathlon Federation (RTF) has is laying out concrete strategies to use the sport to promote tourism industry in the country.

RTF president Alexis Mbaraga said that triathlon has potential to attract many foreign tourists to Rwanda, adding "that is why we are going to devise a strategic plan that includes organising both local and international competitions that will attract tourists to Rwanda".

Rwanda will host the first Zone Four Triathlon event in August and the tournament is set to attract participants from many regional countries.

This year, the federation organized its first edition of Genocide memorial tournament that took place in Karongi with Timamu Hategekimana emerging the winner in the men category with 1 hour and 24 minutes, with Marcel Ngabonziza finishing second with 1 hour and 29 minutes. Isiaka Irankunda and Faradji Maniragaba tied in the third place after each clocked 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Hanain Uwineza was the only female participant and she finished the race posting 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Triathlon is a multiple-stage sport that involves competition in three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines namely, swimming, bike racing and running in immediate succession over various distances.