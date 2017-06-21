Rwanda: Rwamagana Promotion Nullified, Miroplast Are Top-Flight New Boys

Just two days after sealing a top-flight return to the country's top-flight football league, Rwamagana City FC's dreams came crashing down when Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) nullified their promotion to the 2017/18 Azam Rwanda Premier League over fielding an illegible player during the semi-final playoffs.

As a result, their semi-final opponents Miroplast FC have been handed an automatic promotion to the top-flight division.

Miroplast FC will now face off Isonga FC, who have also been promoted from the second-tier league, in the final of the second division slated for June 24.

The decision was taken following a protest from Miroplast after the first leg match of the semi-final round played on June 11 at Gishari grounds in Rwamagana.

The petition contested the eligibility Pie Micomyiza, who was fielded by Rwamagana City FC yet he did not appear on their official squad list that had been submitted to and approved by FERWAFA.

A statement released by FERWAFA on Monday indicated that the football governing body executive committee established that Rwamagana City was at fault for fielding an eligible player in the first leg of the semi-final round of the competition.

In the first leg, Rwamagana City FC and Miroplast FC had settled for a 2-all draw before the former won the return leg 1-0 to advance on a 3-2 aggregate score.

Isonga reached the final after knocking out AS Muhanga 1-0 in the first leg before both sides settled for a goalless draw in the second leg.

Isonga and Miroplast will now take the place of SC Kiyovu and Pepiniere who were relegated from the Azam Rwanda Premier League during the just-concluded season.