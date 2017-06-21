Botswana: Center Chiefs Factions Reach Compromise

Gaborone — The dust, bickering and backbiting that has in the past season rocked Mochudi Centre Chiefs footballing club has finally settled.

When addressing a press conference at Boitekanelo College on Monday, Mochudi Centre chiefs' transitional committee chairman, Mr Christopher Molomo said the legal actions that were taken against each other by the Mochudi Centre

Chiefs Trust and Mochudi Centre Chiefs Sporting club has driven the two into reaching an amicable agreement.

"It is a well-known fact that Mochudi Centre chiefs sporting club has in the past few years been dogged by negative news ,not so much due to its performance in the field of play but more due to internal conflicts," he said.

Mr Molomo said the conflicts were centered on issues of control, management and ownership of the club.

He said after the two parties failed to reach a desired compromise one of the parties filed a court case which resulted in the court instructing them to go for an out of court settlement, birthing a transitional or interim committee of the society.

He said the committee comprises of nine members, three from the Mochudi Centre Chiefs sporting club, three from Mochudi Centre Chiefs Trust and three additional members being elders identified and agreed by both parties.

The interim committee chairman said the transitional committee shall take control of the club from the Mochudi Centre Chiefs trust with effect from July 1st 2017 and will review the constitution of Mochudi Centre Chiefs society and submit a draft constitution not later than the 30th July, 2017.

He said the committee will also conduct a financial audit on the affairs of the society covering the period between 2007 and 30th June 2017.

It was also agreed the elections of the general assembly of the society shall be held not later than August 2017 under the supervision of the body recommended by the interim committee and no members of the two parties will be allowed to hold parallel elections to the general assembly ones.

For his part additional member of the transitional committee Mr Raymond Tsheko said they are now working as one united entity as they have now reconciled reached an out of court agreement.

"At least we have shown some of the big teams that reconciliations are possible this is just a demonstration and a lesson to be drawn by our counterparts," he said.

On other issues Mr Tsheko said no team has approached them or shown interest in any of their players. "Our team is intact as we speak no player has been released, no one has shown interest of joining any team," he said.

