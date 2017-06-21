Balaka Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 29 year old Lukiasi Fyson to 12 years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of attempting to rape a 32 year old woman.

Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Lloyd Kachotsa told the court that on 3rd April, 2017, Fyson went to steal maize in a Mr Chokazinga's garden who is an uncle to the victim. The victim spotted the suspect and in the process of confronting him, Fyson pulled her down; began to take off her clothes and managed to tear off her underwear.

Kachotsa added that in an attempt to free herself, the woman pulled Fyson's private parts whilst shouting for help to which people came to her aid.

During mitigation, the accused blamed his ill act on the devil and pleaded for a lenient punishment.

When passing his ruling, First Grade Magistrate, Felix Mandala, emphasized that attempted rape is a serious offence which contravenes Section 134 of the Penal Codeand is on the increase in Balaka despite several awareness meetings which is why the accused deserved a stiff punishment to give a lesson to would be offenders.

Fyson has also been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of theft and both sentences will run concurrently.

Fyson hails from Nyanyala Village, T/A Phalula in Balaka.

Meanwhile, Salima Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced 55-year-old man to eight years imprisonement for defiling a six-year-old girl.

The court heard that Maliko Nyuzi on 3 June this year went to Kamphinda Village where he defiled the victim.

"He was familiatr with the children and gave them his bicyle to ride. While the other children were busy with the bicycle, Nhyuzi took the victim to a nearby bush where he defiled her. After the incident, the girl ran to her grandmother and revealed the matter. She was taken to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she was indeed defiled," said police prosecutor Milton Kelius.

He said Nyuzi pleaded guilty and during mitigation, he apologised to both the court and the victim, pleading for leniency.

In Passing judgement, magistrate Alex Kamtiki said maximum punishment for defilement is life imprisonment, but he handed him eight years because he is a first offender.