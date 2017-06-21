21 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Man Gets 12 Years for Attempted Rape, Another Jailed 8 Years for Defilement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lily Kampani and Agnes Manda

Balaka Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 29 year old Lukiasi Fyson to 12 years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of attempting to rape a 32 year old woman.

Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Lloyd Kachotsa told the court that on 3rd April, 2017, Fyson went to steal maize in a Mr Chokazinga's garden who is an uncle to the victim. The victim spotted the suspect and in the process of confronting him, Fyson pulled her down; began to take off her clothes and managed to tear off her underwear.

Kachotsa added that in an attempt to free herself, the woman pulled Fyson's private parts whilst shouting for help to which people came to her aid.

During mitigation, the accused blamed his ill act on the devil and pleaded for a lenient punishment.

When passing his ruling, First Grade Magistrate, Felix Mandala, emphasized that attempted rape is a serious offence which contravenes Section 134 of the Penal Codeand is on the increase in Balaka despite several awareness meetings which is why the accused deserved a stiff punishment to give a lesson to would be offenders.

Fyson has also been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of theft and both sentences will run concurrently.

Fyson hails from Nyanyala Village, T/A Phalula in Balaka.

Meanwhile, Salima Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced 55-year-old man to eight years imprisonement for defiling a six-year-old girl.

The court heard that Maliko Nyuzi on 3 June this year went to Kamphinda Village where he defiled the victim.

"He was familiatr with the children and gave them his bicyle to ride. While the other children were busy with the bicycle, Nhyuzi took the victim to a nearby bush where he defiled her. After the incident, the girl ran to her grandmother and revealed the matter. She was taken to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she was indeed defiled," said police prosecutor Milton Kelius.

He said Nyuzi pleaded guilty and during mitigation, he apologised to both the court and the victim, pleading for leniency.

In Passing judgement, magistrate Alex Kamtiki said maximum punishment for defilement is life imprisonment, but he handed him eight years because he is a first offender.

Malawi

Malawi to Determine Players Fate As She Cranes Prepare for African Championship

The She-Cranes, Uganda's national netball team begins their quest for the African Netball Championship title on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.