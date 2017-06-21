20 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Norte - Police Officers Urged to Display Good Behaviour

Ndalatando — Interior Ministry (Minint) staff have been told to abandon the behaviour that tainted their duties and the good name of the institution.

The appeal was launched Tuesday by the provincial delegate of MININT in the northern Cuanza Norte province, Simão de Sousa Pereira Englês

The senior official of police reiterated the appeal during the opening ceremony of the activities, ahead of celebration of the 38th anniversary of the institution on the 22 June.

He said some member tarnish the image of corporation rather than dignifying it, calling the stubborn ones to change their mentality.

The provincial commander of the National Police also said that the activities allow strengthening labour cohesion, a spirit of sacrifice, mutual aid and solidarity among all organs of Interior Ministry in the region.

