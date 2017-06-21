Uganda/Nigeria: KCCA Drown At Rivers United

Photo: The Observer

KCCA youngster Julius Poloto (L) earned a starting place against Rivers United yesterday but victory eluded his side.

KCCA FC's dream to reach to their first-ever Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal suffered a major setback after losing 1-2 to Rivers United in Nigeria last evening, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes from Bernard Ovoke and Fredrick Obomate were enough to give Rivers United a vital 2-0 lead over KCCA FC in Port Harcourt. This did not only help them settle fast into the game, but also dictate play from the onset.

Although KCCA tried to get back into the game with a goal at the stroke of halftime from talisman Geoffrey Sserunkuma, to peg back Rivers at 2-1, their half-hearted start to away games, is proving to be their biggest undoing to a possible quarterfinal berth.

Right through this campaign, KCCA has not started most games with confidence. They have largely been a park of nerves, an element that top teams overcome if they are to go places. Following their reverse fixture 2-1 win over Rivers, the KCCA manager believed that his charges had mustered enough of their opponents, and therefore, would not be fazed.

But the loose marking during the Bolaji Sakin corner-kick, that produced the first goal after two minutes, was a sign of disorganization.

The second goal after a quarter of an hour came after a miscued clearance from their captain Dennis Okot, which preceded some terrible marking from Timothy Awany.

As Mutebi has intermittently been saying, the KCCA players have to grow in character if they are to succeed at this level. However, failure to pick a point away to Rivers means that they have made life quite difficult for themselves.

This was a game that they had to get a result in because Rivers does not have the pedigree at this level. Notably, the lack of composure in front of goal was distinct, and reflective of how KCCA failed.

Derrick Nsibambi, who inadvertently set up Sserunkuma for his goal, failed to beat the goalkeeper in a golden chance at the death. For Sserunkuma, he was also a culprit of wrong decision making as the end drew nigh, with a bad pass.

KCCA have lost all their five games away from home, and their next fixture is against a tough FUS Rabat on July 1.

Given their team's 100 percent record at home, KCCA fans have all reasons to keep believing. In this campaign, KCCA have beaten Club Africain and Rivers United 2-1 at their Philip Omondi stadium.

It is against such background that KCCA are expected to muster the courage in tackling FUS Rabat, who overwhelmed the Yellows 3-0 during the first leg match in Morocco last month.

CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP

Rivers 2 KCCA 1

Do Libolo 3 Zesco United 0

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Vita Club 2 Saint George 1