Photo: Patrick Okaba/Daily Monitor

Relatives of the former LC1 chairman, Swaleh Songa, who was burnt during the land clashes.

At a closed-door meeting with MPs from Acholi and government ministers last week, President Museveni took a swipe at his senior security chiefs for failing to detect or stop the recent deadly clashes between the Acholi in Amuru district and Madi from the West Nile district of Adjumani.

The two communities have been feuding over a piece of land in Apaa village, along their border, since June 4. As a result, at least six people have been killed, hundreds displaced and 20 injured in the clashes that have heightened tensions between the two communities.

During the June 16 meeting with the Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) led by Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo (Agago North), President Museveni initiated the discussion about the Apaa land conflict. He wondered why, several days later, security forces had not been deployed in the contested area.

Last week, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda visited the area and met David Onen Achana, the Acholi Paramount chief, among other local leaders, who urged government to prioritise the Apaa land conflict before the situation spirals out of control.

Museveni criticized security personnel for failing to utilize the intelligence network in the area to detect the looming clashes in time and stop the bloodshed.

"The president was angry that there was laxity on the part of security. He said if they had predicted that the clashes were bound to happen, they would have been averted," an MP who attended the meeting but declined to be named told The Observer.

Another source who attended the meeting which started at about 4pm and ended close to 2am, said the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi, had no convincing answer when the president pointedly asked him why the army did not deploy soldiers in Apaa.

It was at this point that the president ordered Gen. Muhoozi to immediately deploy soldiers to calm tensions between the two communities.

The president reportedly surprised the meeting when he said the Apaa area was located in Adjumani district, about 10 kilometers from the Amuru-Adjumani border.

"The president told us that according to the colonial maps and the Constitution, Apaa was in Adjumani, which actually shocked some of us because this information seemed new to us," one MP said in an interview on Monday.

MOSES ALI IMPLICATED

During the meeting, first deputy Prime Minister, General Moses Ali, was accused, along with other politicians, of fuelling the clashes. Although Gen Ali has since denied the allegations, some MPs, including Anthony Akol (Kilak North), insisted that the deputy PM always fans the violence.

The president reportedly declined to drag Gen Ali's name into the matter, but said he had instructed the Director of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (CIID), Grace Akullo, to investigate the conflict, in liaison with the army.

Akol told The Observer that for investigations to be conducted thoroughly, those suspected of fuelling the fights, including Gen Ali, must first step aside.

"Ever since our people were killed, nobody has been arrested. What does that mean? That is why we told the president that for the investigation to be effective, the first deputy prime minister must step down as a key suspect in the clashes," Akol stated, adding; "He has a big office and he might end up interfering with the investigations."

According to Prof Latigo, the president asked the Acholi leaders whether the suspects who attacked their people should be handled the traditional way using the Mato Oput or let the legal process take its course.

"His major focus was to ensure that both communities are reconciled and no politician refuels the conflict," Prof Latigo said by telephone. "What we as leaders want is the investigation to resolve what happened, then we shall draw resolutions on the next step."