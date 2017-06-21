Coast — Criminal gangs that have been causing menace in Kibiti, Rufiji and Mkuranga districts, Coast Region, should surrender lest they are flushed out by security organs from the areas, President John Magufuli warned yesterday.

Dr Magufuli went on and hinted that the police force was on the ground carrying out operations to clamp down the gangsters. "The crooks are now feeling the heat; they should come out or be flushed out by state organs," the President warned.

Speaking at a public rally during the first day of his three-day working visit to Coast Region, Dr Magufuli appealed to members of the public to continue co-operating with security organs to pin down the gangs.

"We know who these people are (the criminals) because they are our children, friends and relatives. Provide government organs with additional information to bring them to book; but all in all I can assure you that these gangs have started feeling the heat," he declared.

President Magufuli was irked that while other areas in Coast Region were excelling with industries, the three districts of Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji remain poor due to wave of criminal activities.

"There is no investor who will invest in an area with insecurity; these three districts are still lagging behind because of the criminal activities," Dr Magufuli remarked during a rally at Bwawani Grounds in Kibaha District.

Earlier, the Coast Regional Commissioner, Eng Evarist Ndekilo, informed President Magufuli that security situation was in control save for some few incidences of crimes in some areas.

For some time now, a wave of killings has gripped the districts including slaying of eight police officers who were deployed there from Morogoro Region to beef-up security.

The cops were ambushed as they were returning to their base from patrol. The assailants first fired at the driver of the patrol vehicle before killing seven other officers and seizing their weapons at Jaribu area in Kibiti.

Apart from the cops, the gangs have been targeting local government and ruling CCM leaders who are killed in cold-blood. Late last month, former Bungu Ward CCM Secretary, Alife Mtulia was shot dead by unknown people as he was getting out of a bathroom at his home in Nyambunda Village.

The Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Onesmo Lyanga, told this paper then that in a similar incident, former Muyui Village CCM leader who was identified as Seif Kirungi (60) was also killed by unknown assailants.

"He was killed when he was getting out of a bathroom outside his house at Muyui Village. He was shot on his right shoulder and died on the spot," said the RPC.

The bandits also injured the deceased's son with gunshots and disappeared, the victim Iddi Kirungi later died as he was undergoing treatment at Michukwi Hospital.

In February, this year, three people including a police officer, were killed by a group of bandits at a farm and forestry levies' collection centre at Jaribu Mpakani.