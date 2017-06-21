21 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Observer Locker - Junkies Slam FIFA's Video Technology

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FIFA
FIFA.

The recent evolution in football that has seen the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to review game-changing decisions at the Fifa Confederations Cup has brought mixed reactions in the locker-room.....

Nsimbe: When you think that the European football season has come to an end, after the Uefa Champions League, then comes all this Fifa Confederations Cup and under-20 World Cup.

Kabuye: Alo! Man, I was beginning to worry about the boredom that comes when football is off.

Nsimbe: So, you never want a time without this football craze?

Kabuye: I don't want a time when there is no football because I have nothing else to do.

Nsimbe: Be serious man. For me I am happy when football takes a break. It takes a lot of my time.

Mugalu: But Kabuye, how can you say that you have no way to spend your time without football when there is Old Timers in Bukoto?

Kabuye: But football is still special. That is why I have been watching the under-20 World Cup.

Mugalu: You are really desperate. Now you have been watching the under-20 World Cup, that England won.

Kabuye: I just saw that new Liverpool kid, Solanke help England win. Tusse omuntu next season with this Solanke kid.

Zziwa: Ng'amusse ani mmwe?

Nsimbe: I also watched the under-20 World Cup. And also the Uefa under-21 championship. But I have been more interested in the Confederations Cup.

Bamulanzeki: I have been hearing of incidents in there regarding video referees cancelling goals.

Kiyonga: Let Fifa remain with their new innovation and not bring it to the Premier League.

Nsimbe: I thought you are the same people that have been complaining about teams winning through controversial goals.

Kiggundu: I am yet to come to terms with this new thing of video referees.

Zziwa: It is a fake thing. It just slows the game. Let us remain with our controversy.

Nsimbe: Satisfying human beings is hard. Now, suddenly, you are up in arms?

Kiyonga: How can we wait for ten minutes for a referee to review and make a decision?

Nsimbe: Stop exaggerating. They take a few seconds.

Bamulanzeki: But the waiting is still irritating.

Zziwa: I will tell you one thing; all games in the world that eliminate space for human error and depend on video reviews are not exciting. Nsimbe: Is that so? Are you saying cricket and tennis are not exciting?

Zziwa: You cannot compare them to football and how big it is.

Kiyonga: Ezo zi video replay mutwaale.

Uganda

Ugandans Hit At Minister Anite On Social Media

Just as Ugandans were getting over the sim card registration nightmare and being preoccupied with other concerns such as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.