The recent evolution in football that has seen the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to review game-changing decisions at the Fifa Confederations Cup has brought mixed reactions in the locker-room.....

Nsimbe: When you think that the European football season has come to an end, after the Uefa Champions League, then comes all this Fifa Confederations Cup and under-20 World Cup.

Kabuye: Alo! Man, I was beginning to worry about the boredom that comes when football is off.

Nsimbe: So, you never want a time without this football craze?

Kabuye: I don't want a time when there is no football because I have nothing else to do.

Nsimbe: Be serious man. For me I am happy when football takes a break. It takes a lot of my time.

Mugalu: But Kabuye, how can you say that you have no way to spend your time without football when there is Old Timers in Bukoto?

Kabuye: But football is still special. That is why I have been watching the under-20 World Cup.

Mugalu: You are really desperate. Now you have been watching the under-20 World Cup, that England won.

Kabuye: I just saw that new Liverpool kid, Solanke help England win. Tusse omuntu next season with this Solanke kid.

Zziwa: Ng'amusse ani mmwe?

Nsimbe: I also watched the under-20 World Cup. And also the Uefa under-21 championship. But I have been more interested in the Confederations Cup.

Bamulanzeki: I have been hearing of incidents in there regarding video referees cancelling goals.

Kiyonga: Let Fifa remain with their new innovation and not bring it to the Premier League.

Nsimbe: I thought you are the same people that have been complaining about teams winning through controversial goals.

Kiggundu: I am yet to come to terms with this new thing of video referees.

Zziwa: It is a fake thing. It just slows the game. Let us remain with our controversy.

Nsimbe: Satisfying human beings is hard. Now, suddenly, you are up in arms?

Kiyonga: How can we wait for ten minutes for a referee to review and make a decision?

Nsimbe: Stop exaggerating. They take a few seconds.

Bamulanzeki: But the waiting is still irritating.

Zziwa: I will tell you one thing; all games in the world that eliminate space for human error and depend on video reviews are not exciting. Nsimbe: Is that so? Are you saying cricket and tennis are not exciting?

Zziwa: You cannot compare them to football and how big it is.

Kiyonga: Ezo zi video replay mutwaale.