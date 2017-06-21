Uganda: Ssebuguzi to Open Pearl Rally Route

Homeboy Ronald Ssebuguzi is set to open the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally route, according to tentative draws, which event organisers are expected to confirm today.

Local motorsport ruling body, FMU, who are organisers of the Pearl of Africa Rally, will release the official startlist after drawing the 56 drivers registered for this year's edition.

The rally, which will pit drivers from Kenya, Zambia, Burundi and Kenya against their Ugandan hosts, is set for June 30 to July 2 in parts of Wakiso and Kayunga districts.

Stakes are high for both local and international drivers as the rally scores national (NRC) and Africa (ARC) championship points.

By virtue of leading the national championship with 250 points, Ssebuguzi has been handed the top seed spot, thus earning the car number-one sticker.

In a highly-anticipated battle of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for the starting three drivers, Ssebuguzi will be chased by Kenyan Jaspreet Singh Chatthe and the Zambian rallying couple of Leroy and Urshlla Gomes in second and third place respectively.

Duncan Mubiru, defending champion Hassan Alwi and Andrew Desh Kananura, who are seeded seventh, eighth and tenth respectively, will be the other Ugandan drivers among the first 10 drivers.

The two-day rally will flag off on Friday June 30 with a special super sprint stage at Busiika double circuit track.