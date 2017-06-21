Uganda: Ochwo Returns to Boost Rugby Cranes Preps for Kenya

When the Rugby Cranes run onto the pitch this Saturday, they will have two faces that have seen and done it all in the Africa Gold Cup before in their ranks.

Hooker Alex Mubiru made his return to the team in the first leg of the Elgon Cup against Kenya on June 10. He will now be joined by another player to have featured for the 2007 dream team that won the continental championship, former rugby Cranes captain Mathias Ochwo.

Ochwo was yesterday named in the team that will face Kenya's Simbas in the first game of this year's Gold Cup, which also doubles as the second leg of the Elgon Cup in which Uganda trails 18-23.

The veteran, who last played for Uganda in 2015, has put in a lot of work in training this year and his inclusion at the big stage can only bring positives.

"Ochwo brings experience to the team," said assistant coach Robert Seguya. During the first leg of the Elgon Cup, the five-point difference by which Uganda lost was said to have been caused by the lack of experience in key situations compared to the Kenyans.

The last time Ochwo donned the national colours, he played in the back row. This time round, however, he will feature in the second row.

Ochwo replaces Robert Aziku at number four as lock, and if his form for Rimula Rhinos in the league is anything to go by, his strength will be crucial in thwarting the Kenyans, who hold the advantage.

Breaking down the Kenyans was a tough ask a fortnight ago, and Cranes coach John Duncan is looking to add grit to counter the advantage they had over his team.

Rugby Cranes captain Brian Odongo was clearly delighted at the news of Ochwo's return to the side: "Ochwo will definitely boost the confidence of everyone around him. It makes it easier to win a game."

However, Ochwo is not the only player that Duncan has included for the Kenyan trip. Cox Muhigwa, Ivan Makmot and Gerald Ssewankambo have been called in for Musa Muwonge, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Eric Mula respectively. This only goes to confirm how the coach is going for some of the tough and tested lieutenants.

But the youthful Ivan Magomu (fly-half) and Ivan Kirabo (scrum-half) will maintain their starting places at the half-back positions, following their impressive showing in the first leg.

Also, Pius Ogena and Michael Wokorach have another chance of trying to make their midfield partnership work.