21 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Commences Hearings on Electoral Offences

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee is due to hear seven cases involving the breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct Wednesday.

The Committee chaired by Commission Chair Wafula Chebuka will commence hearings at 10am when Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and his rival Wycliffe Wangamati are scheduled to appear before it to explain their role in a fracas witnessed in the county two weeks ago.

Reports indicate that a clash between Lusaka and Wangamati left one person dead after she was hit by a stray bullet.

Second to appear before the committee which comprises all IEBC commissioners will be Jesica Nduku Mbalu and Prof Philip Kaloki of Kibwezi East Constituency.

Other candidates summoned are Thomas Makori and Steve Mbogo (Starehe Constituency), Erick Onyango and Netto Adhola (Rarieda Constituency), Kavore Kariuki and Nixon Korir (Lang'ata Constituency), Raphael Musyoki and Peris Ayuma (Mountain View Ward - Nairobi) and Benson Ong'onge and Fredrick Onyangi Okeyo (Kayole South Ward - Nairobi).

While speaking on Tuesday during a forum organised for women candidates by the Ministry of Public Service Youth And Gender Affairs, Chebukati reiterated the IEBC's stand on strict adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct saying any politician who contravenes the law will be held liable.

"IEBC stands for free, fair and credible elections and if you're harassed please bring your complaints to us and the elections code of conduct enforcement committee will look into your complaints and punish the perpetrators," he said.

Kenya

Journalist Released on Orders of Director of Public Prosecutions

Nation journalist Walter Menya, who had been held in police custody for two nights, on Tuesday walked home a free man… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.