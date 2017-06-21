Kenya: IEBC Commences Hearings on Electoral Offences

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee is due to hear seven cases involving the breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct Wednesday.

The Committee chaired by Commission Chair Wafula Chebuka will commence hearings at 10am when Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and his rival Wycliffe Wangamati are scheduled to appear before it to explain their role in a fracas witnessed in the county two weeks ago.

Reports indicate that a clash between Lusaka and Wangamati left one person dead after she was hit by a stray bullet.

Second to appear before the committee which comprises all IEBC commissioners will be Jesica Nduku Mbalu and Prof Philip Kaloki of Kibwezi East Constituency.

Other candidates summoned are Thomas Makori and Steve Mbogo (Starehe Constituency), Erick Onyango and Netto Adhola (Rarieda Constituency), Kavore Kariuki and Nixon Korir (Lang'ata Constituency), Raphael Musyoki and Peris Ayuma (Mountain View Ward - Nairobi) and Benson Ong'onge and Fredrick Onyangi Okeyo (Kayole South Ward - Nairobi).

While speaking on Tuesday during a forum organised for women candidates by the Ministry of Public Service Youth And Gender Affairs, Chebukati reiterated the IEBC's stand on strict adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct saying any politician who contravenes the law will be held liable.

"IEBC stands for free, fair and credible elections and if you're harassed please bring your complaints to us and the elections code of conduct enforcement committee will look into your complaints and punish the perpetrators," he said.