Uganda: Kakande Fights for Semifinal

Welterweight pugilist Muzamir Kakande returns to the ring today at the Africa Boxing Championships (AFBC) in Congo-Brazzaville for a quarterfinal bout following his triumph over Nzoba Tshabu of Congo on Monday.

The burden of expectation will be high on Kakande, as progress to the semifinals will not only guarantee a medal for Uganda, but also a berth for him at the World Boxing Championships (WBC) in August, in Hamburg.

Kakande's scorecard on Monday read 3-0, which pointed to his dominance in the fight. Kakande is known for his quick and heavy punching. Because of his general toughness, coupled with good combinations, he is proving not only to be tough on the local scene, but also internationally.

His coaches always expressed a lot of hope in him, to secure Uganda a medal at the AFBC. But the same probably applied to all the other boxers on the team. By press-time, another pugilist, Yusuf Babu, was also in action for his second fight. The middleweight boxer knocked out Algeria's Azzouz Boudia in his first fight on Monday.

However, as has normally been the case for Ugandan boxing, there has not been much success coming to the heavy weight category boxers.

Before the Bombers flew out, light heavyweight Reagan Ssimbwa told The Observer that he had been well drilled and, therefore, confident of winning the country a medal.

But to be knocked out by Nigeria's Richard Egowa in the second round was not only an early setback to Uganda's prospects, it also dented Ssimbwa's dream of being in Hamburg, as he so profoundly classified it amongst his major ambitions, as he pursues a career in professional boxing.

Another heavy-weight Shafik Kiwanuka also saw his dream end early in the preliminary round, when the 3-0 judges count was what his defeat to Cape Verde's Lopez Borbes reflected.

Coach Sam Kabugo, one of the team's handlers, said that apart from a few out-of-the-ring disruptions, the pugilists have been competitive.

Because the Uganda Boxing Federation did not have ample resources, the Bombers team travelled with their coaches doubling as administrators.

The pressure regarding the $2700 (Shs 9.7m) hotel bill balance they were yet to clear, has also bothered them. They were threatened by the possibility of eviction, even as they prepared for their opponents.